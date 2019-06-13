The OxygenOS Open Beta program proves to be one of the best for bringing new features to a wide product line. The latest of these betas are now rolling out to OnePlus 5/5T and 6/6T devices with a ton of new additions.

Firstly, the OxygenOS Open Beta 34 and 32 are heading out to OnePlus 5 and 5T handsets, whereas the OnePlus 6 and 6T get Open Betas 20 and 12 respectively (via XDA Developers / Reddit).

All of these devices are now getting Digital Wellbeing support, the June 2019 security patch, and OnePlus’ brand new Fnatic gaming mode. There isn’t a great deal more than that but these are some pretty big additions all things considered.

We weren’t sure when the Fnatic mode would come to the OnePlus 5 and 6 families but for the ardent gamer, it really is a big inclusion. It boosts performance and enhances data usage when activated. Digital Wellbeing has been in the pipeline for some time and it’s almost a relief that it finally finds a new home on the OnePlus 5/5T and 6/6T.

The total OxygenOS Open Beta update measures in at around 1.6GB, so this is a pretty big beta update considering the pretty nifty changes being added.

OxygenOS Open Beta 34/32 for OnePlus 5/5T and Open Beta 20/12 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.06 Added digital wellbeing (Settings – Digital WellBeing)

Fnatic Mode Brand new Fnatic mode offering you immersive gaming experience



If you haven’t already, head to your device Settings > System Updates and check if the latest Open Beta download is ready for your device. If you have received and installed it, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

