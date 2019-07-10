The latest OxygenOS open beta 22 for the OnePlus 6 and open beta 14 for OnePlus 6T are rolling out with a host of bug fixes plus a few brand-new features and functions.

Announced on the official OnePlus forums, the latest OxygenOS Open betas are stocked with some notable improvements, including bug fixes for quick reply in landscape when using the camera app, the July 2019 security patch, and there are more new features being added.

The biggest of these is the addition of the new homescreen clock widget. The in-built File Manager now has a full UI overhaul, with optmized navigation within reach at the bottom of your screen.

Finally, the OnePlus Switch has had some tweaks to support some further types of data migration that should make the process of switching to a OnePlus device a little smoother. The update is around 120 MB in size for those already enrolled on the Open beta path — it will be around 1.6 GB for those installing for the first time.

OxygenOS Open beta 22/14 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System

Fixed issue with the camera while using quick reply in landscape General bug fixes and improvements Updated Android security patch to 2019.07

File Manager Improved UI Optimized bottom navigation Improved app stability

OnePlus Switch Supported more types of data migration

OnePlus Widget Added clock widget on homescreen



If you haven’t already got an OTA notification, head to your device Settings > System updates and refresh. The full OxygenOS beta update should then be waiting for your OnePlus 6/6T.

