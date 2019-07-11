Design matters when it comes to the wearable on your wrist, and that extends to the watchface too. Pujie Black has been an excellent option for Wear OS users as far as a super-customizable watchfaces go, and with its latest update, the app is making its way to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch family.

Revealed in a post over on Medium, Pujie Black v4.1 is adding official support for Samsung’s smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Galaxy Sport, and soon, the older Gear S3.

Pujie Black for Galaxy Watch is powered by the same app from the Google Play Store that’s long been used for the Wear OS version. Notably, Galaxy Watch owners will need to be using the paid version of the app in order to use the watchface, and all of the customization settings are accessed on the connected smartphone. A triple-tap on the watchface itself allows for switching between presets.

It is with great pride that we present the new version of Pujie Black. Starting version 4.1 Pujie Black is now available for Samsung Galaxy Watches (besides every possible Wear OS device out there)! The Tizen OS version has almost the exact same functionality as the Wear OS version and can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store for free. It requires authentication by the paid phone app, so there is currently no standalone version.

Pujie Black’s phone app is available on the Google Play Store, and the Tizen app is now on the Galaxy Store.

