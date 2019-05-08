Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL can already be repaired same-day at uBreakiFix locations in the US

For the past few years, uBreakiFix has been one of Google’s repair partners for the Pixel phones in the US. The same is true this year, and same-day repairs for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are already available at all uBreakiFix locations.

Since the original Pixel phones, Google has partnered with uBreakiFix to make same-day repairs possible for Pixel devices. Offering same-day service for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is not unusual for uBreakiFix, but what’s impressive is that these repairs are available just one day after the two phones’ release.

This stands in sharp contrast to the experience of unlucky early adopters (including my own family) who damaged their Pixel phone in the first few days of the Pixel 3’s release. At that time, some uBreakiFix locations were turning away customers with broken Pixel 3.

Instead, Google and uBreakiFix are well-prepared for the potential for broken devices (though chances are much lower, as the Pixel 3a is not a “glass sandwich” like the Pixel 3). All of uBreakiFix’s over 450 locations are stocked with parts like replacement touchscreens for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

uBreakiFix has also shared pricing for the replacement touchscreens, with the Google Pixel 3a screen repair available for $109 and Pixel 3a XL for $119. Also, if you purchased your Pixel 3a through the Google Store and added Google Preferred Care, you’ll be able to get your Pixel 3a serviced locally through uBreakiFix.

We’re thankful to work alongside Google to offer a first-class repair experience for all Pixel users. Our brand was built to provide customers value in the form of quality and convenience. At uBreakiFix, we’re committed to keeping customers connected to the things and people who matter most.

