One of the best smartphones under $350 is the Nokia 7.1, even with the Pixel 3a now on the market. This week, that Android One smartphone is getting an upgrade and a deal to celebrate. The Nokia 7.1 is now compatible with Verizon Wireless, and effectively free with a new line of service, too.

Launched last year, the Nokia 7.1 is a $350 Android smartphone that’s part of Google’s Android One program. That means it gets guaranteed software and security updates, as well as having a clean build of the OS. On top of that, the Nokia 7.1 has a stellar glass build, as well as a solid camera and display.

When it first debuted in the US, the Nokia 7.1 was our favorite smartphone in its price range, but with the sole caveat of not working with Verizon in the States. Today, Nokia has confirmed to 9to5Google that the 7.1 now works with Verizon, thanks to some updates behind the scenes that enabled the device to connect to The Big Red’s network. The company says that the process has been going on “for a while,” but compatibility is officially available as of this week. Software version 3.54E or higher will be required for Verizon service, and the device has been certified for use on the network.

To celebrate the new connectivity, Nokia has a special deal available to customers. For anyone switching to Verizon or activating a new postpaid line on the network, the Nokia 7.1 is eligible for a $250 credit. At Best Buy, the device is also already $100 off, which means that you can effectively get the phone for free with new service. That deal is available through August 3, 2019.

