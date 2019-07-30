Budget chipset maker MediaTek has unveiled two brand new affordable gaming chips that should help power the next wave of dedicated gaming phones called the Helio G90 and G90T.

With Qualcomm having recently announced the flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus with an upgraded clock speed and better overall gaming performance, it’s worth noting that the Helio G90 and G90T are most definitely not designed to compete with such powerful silicon (via The Verge).

Instead, MediaTek is committed to producing chips that cater more towards the mid-range and low-end of the market. The Helio G90 and G90T are said to provide performance that is comparable to the Snapdragon 730G. This should hopefully see a shake-up at the low-end, the end result being better overall performance in the ultra-affordable smartphone segment.

The standard G90 includes 2x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores, while the G90T SoC includes 2x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05Ghz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores. The ARM Mali G76 3EMMC4 GPU provides the graphical grunt for this new chipset. The new Helios chips also include what MediaTek is calling HyperEngine Game Technology.

Both new chips include support for up to 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at up to 2133Mhz. The G90T supports a solo 64-megapixel camera setup or dual 24-megapixel / 16-megapixel configurations, whereas the G90 supports a 48-megapixel solo sensor and the same dual-camera setup. There is even support for slow-motion video at up to 240fps at 720p.

The company expects the G90 series to debut as the main chipset within a Xiaomi smartphone for India in the “near future.”

