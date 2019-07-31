Google’s work on a “Play Pass” subscription first came to light last June. The company has now confirmed that it’s in active testing, with the first screenshots detailing a monthly service that provides “access to hundreds of premium apps.”

Thanks to images acquired by Android Police, we now know that “Google Play Pass” lets subscribers “Try new apps and master all your favorites, without interruptions.” According to these details, Google Play Pass features a “curated catalog” in the hundreds.

The service includes both applications and games, with Google’s copy touting “fitness trackers” and “premium music apps” as examples of the former. With Play Pass, non-entertainment software will also be free of ads and in-app purchases. This is in contrast to the upcoming Apple Arcade on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs later this year. Currently unknown about Google’s service is whether it will be available on other form factors, namely Android TV.

That being said, games are clearly the focus and include “action hits to puzzles.” Stardew Valley — usually $7.99 — would be available for free to a Play Pass subscriber. All in-app purchases would also be unlocked to provide an annoyance free experience.

Accessible from the Play Store, an “Explore Google Play Pass” section shows “apps and games we think you’ll love.” Here, included apps and games are marked by a fast forward icon in the four Google Play colors. Store listings will also promote when a game is a part of Play Pass with a purple banner underneath the buy button.

Google confirmed to Android Police the existence and testing of the subscription, but provided no other Google Play Pass details, like availability. The current price is $4.99 per month, with a 10 day free trail offered.

