LG V35 ThinQ Smartphone hits a new low at $499, you can pick up Google WiFi with a new OnHub deal, and the UE Wonderboom speaker hits one of its best prices of the year. All that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG V35 ThinQ drops to its best price yet

Amazon has the LG V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone with 64GB of storage for $499. That’s down $151 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen by $30. LG’s handset includes Dual 16 MP rear cameras, up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage and more. Plus this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Better still, LQ’s V35 ThinQ has now received an Android Pie update.

TP-Link’s Google Wifi OnHub router is on sale

Wanting to give Google Wifi a chance? The TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Router is on sale for $55. It usually goes for closer to $80. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google Wifi ecosystem, making this an affordable way to coat your home or office space in 802.11ac wireless coverage.

UE Wonderboom gets a 24-hour discount

Best Buy has the UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker on sale in various colors for $50, today only. This is one of our favorite summer speakers, thanks to its 10-hour battery life and IPX7 waterproof rating. With 100-feet of Bluetooth range you’ll be able to keep the music going wherever your adventures take you.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]

Lockly Secure Pro Review: Five easy ways to access a smart lock [Video]

Razer Mercury Edition Quick Look: White gear for your battlestation [Video]