Google Duo 60 is rolling out this evening with the ability to delete audio and video history, as well as an upcoming “Messages from Duo Team” feature. There is also work on a dark mode for the calling app, while “Low Light” might be coming soon.

Dark mode

Google’s video chat app — by design — has a minimal and straightforward UI. Duo 60 reveals work on a dark mode that’s presumably for the contacts list and search. The app makes heavy use of light transparency that Google could darken. “Choose theme” will be accessible from settings with dark, light, and system default options available.

<string name=”pref_dark_mode_title”>Choose theme</string>

<string name=”pref_dark_mode_not_specified”>Tap to select</string>

<string name=”pref_dark_mode_dark”>Dark</string> <string name=”pref_dark_mode_light”>Light</string> <string name=”pref_dark_mode_system_default”>System default</string>

Delete Duo history

Version 60 introduces a “Delete Duo history” option in the overflow menu available on a contact’s pre-call screen. This permanently deletes call and message history with a chosen person.

<string name=”remove_from_history_confirmation_messsage”>Your Duo call & message history with this person will be permanently deleted from your Duo account</string>

Low Light

Duo has been working on a “Low Light mode” for the past several releases to “help in dark environment.” Introductory strings this version suggest that it might be launching soon.

<string name=”low_light_mode_button_title”>Low Light</string> <string name=”low_light_in_call_warning_text”>Low Light mode helps in dark environments</string>

Messages from Duo Team

Like Instagram is fond of doing, Google could soon send “Messages from Duo Team.” This is presumably a way to detail new features in a story-esque format. The notification channel is already live in Google Duo 60, but there are no messages yet.

<string name=”pref_promotional_clips_notifications_title”>Messages from Duo Team</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 60 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

