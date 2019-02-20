Google Duo 48 preps ‘precall’ contacts interface, ‘Engagement Rewards by Google’ [APK Insight]

After adding a fun effect for Valentine’s Day that leverages hardware-accelerated on-device inferencing, the latest version of Google’s consumer video calling service is rolling out. Google Duo 48 details work on a “precall” interface that’s essentially an improved contacts screen, and “Engagement Rewards.”

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Precall screen

In Duo today, holding down on a contact’s avatar opens a menu to start a video/voice calll or leave a message. This screen is not apparent to users, while the profile icon already doubles as the way to access received voicemail.

<string name=”edu_card_title”>Choose how to get in touch</string> <string name=”edu_card_text”>Start a voice call, a video call, or record a message</string>

Google Duo 48 is working on a new “precall” screen that lets you “Choose how to get in touch” with any contact, including those that are not on the service through an invite. It will include all the same options as the current menu, but in a hopefully cleaner interface.

<string name=”precall_contact_item_description”>Calling options for %1$s at %2$s</string> <string name=”precall_contact_item_description_invite”>Invite options for %s</string>

<string name=”precall_shortcut_long_label”>Connect with %s on Duo</string> <string name=”precall_shortcut_long_label_number”>Connect with %s on Duo</string>

Engagement Rewards by Google

Duo in all likelihood is Google’s most successful consumer-focussed communication service. In countries like India, the app was promoted by offering free carrier data with every sign-up you earned.

Version 48 today reveals work on “Engagement Rewards by Google” that are “linked to [your] Google Account.” So far, this update only details how users have to “Set up rewards with Google” and that it also involves “inviting friends to Duo.” It’s not clear what rewards users will get, or if there are other ways to earn.

It’s also unknown whether this is another promo aimed at the Next Billion Users market, or countries where Duo is steadily growing, like the U.S. It could also just be a rebrand of the existing offerings.

<string name=”link_gaia_dialog_cruiser_consent_description”>Your rewards will be linked to this Google Account. By using Engagement Rewards by Google, you agree to the</string> <string name=”link_gaia_terms_of_service”>Terms of service</string> <string name=”link_gaia_title_cruiser_consent”>Set up rewards with Google</string>

<string name=”rewards_redeem_label”>Redeem</string> <string name=”rewards_waiting_label”>A reward is ready for you to redeem! Thanks for inviting friends to Duo.</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 48 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.