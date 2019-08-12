OnePlus considers its “next step” the television market, and new details have been floating around as of late. According to a known source, OnePlus TV might make its debut sometime in late September, and there could even be OLED models.

The best gifts for Android users

Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice report that their sources have pinned the OnePlus TV launch date as sometime between September 25th and September 30th. Most likely, they say, any launch event for the TV would be on September 26th.

What’s more exciting than a launch date, though, is that OnePlus TV might also include some models with OLED displays. OLED has become more common over the past few years, with the likes of Sony, Samsung, and LG offering gorgeous yet expensive options on the market. All previous signs for the OnePlus TV have pointed to LCD displays. In the report, it’s further pointed out that OnePlus’ display supplier for these models doesn’t produce OLED panels, but the sources still claim that an OLED model is on the table.

As some certifications revealed last week, OnePlus TV is expected to come in sizes ranging from 43- to 75-inches, with Android powering the experience. It’s unlikely this is using Google’s Android TV platform, as we explained, but using Android aligns with previous comments from OnePlus.

More on OnePlus TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: