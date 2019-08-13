We’ve just had a short hands-on session with the next full release of EMUI 10 for Huawei phones, but until then, EMUI 9.1 is still technically the latest and greatest from the company. With that said, the latest EMUI update for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro is bringing some new features and even the latest security patch.

Firmware version 9.1.0.193 is rolling out now to Chinese users and is scheduled to head out globally in the coming weeks (via GizChina). For reference, my P30 Pro just received the 9.1.0.185 update over the last few days with some camera optimizations, the July 2019 security patch, and bug fixes — nothing new.

As for the EMUI 9.1.0.193 OTA update, it brings that selfie Night mode option in the camera, giving you the ability to take slightly low-light selfies. It’s worth noting that this isn’t quite the same as the long-exposure Night Mode you find on the rear camera setup.

There is also some room for the August 2019 security patch, some video editing features for the Gallery app, optimizations for the in-display fingerprint reader, and even support for the funky Huawei x Gentle Monster glasses for enhanced gaming while wearing the smart glasses.

The EMUI update for the P30 and P30 Pro will likely be a large one, as Huawei has a habit of sending out large OTA files. We’ll keep you updated if the OTA reaches the rest of the world as soon as we see it bypass China’s borders. Ensure you have enough device space to ensure you’ll be able to update once it reaches your device.

