The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro look set to launch as early as September 19, as new reports come via Huawei’s Consumer Business Software President, Dr. Wang Chenglu.

Russian news site High-tech.mail.ru reports that during an EMUI 10 media briefing session at the Huawei Developers Conference, Dr. Changlu mentioned that the Kirin 990 chipset and the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would launch in Europe on September 19.

While many of the leaks surrounding the device have been sketchy, the fact that this appears to have come from the mouth of a prominent Huawei staff member gives the Mate 30 launch date rumors a bit more value. Still, it’s important to take this with a grain of salt given that Huawei’s staff doesn’t always have the best track record.

Dr. Wanglu also seemingly confirmed that this upcoming device looks set to ship with the Kirin 990 chipset, which is said to offer increased efficiency and performance. Other rumors suggest that the Mate 30 may come with two 40-megapixel camera sensors in a circular camera array at the rear. There have also been rumors of a 90Hz display like we’ve seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and as we recently exclusively reported would be on the Google Pixel 4.

Many other device details are thin on the ground but the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are set to offer yet another hardware stacked experience that will combine well with the recently announced EMUI 10 Android Q build — a hands-on of this update is coming very soon.

Considering that Huawei CEO Richard Yu mentioned during a press conference that he would “prefer” the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro “to ship with Android” rather than their new HarmonyOS, this slightly earlier launch date may have been planned to ensure the upcoming devices Android license is retained.

Beyond the potential launch date, we don’t yet know where the Mate 30 and Mate 30 could be unveiled. With IFA 2019 just weeks before, we could learn more details in Germany before a full reveal later the very same month in another major European capital city. Rest assured we will be there to cover the official launch event.

