Google Home Max deals take the popular speaker down to $229, while Pixel 3 is on sale again. Finally, DJI Osmo Pocket gets a 1-day drop to $315. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Max deals hit one of 2019’s best prices

The latest Google Home Max deals take $70 off the regular going rate, bringing the price down to $229. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. Google Home Max is right up there with the likes of HomePod, Sonos, and other top contenders. It delivers ‘heart-pounding bass’, ‘crystal clear highs’ and ‘no muddiness’. It integrates with services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others, offering voice-activated music and podcast playback. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Pixel 3/XL on sale from $400 or $16 per month

Best Buy currently has Pixel 3 and 3 XL on sale from $400 or $16 per month. Additional activation fees will apply with service available on Verizon and Sprint. Prices vary by configuration. If you’re still using an older smartphone, the Pixel 3 is a great upgrade. You’ll get a fantastic camera, guaranteed Android updates for two years, and front-firing speakers (my personal favorite). Learn more in our hands-on review.

DJI Osmo Pocket gets 1-day discount to $315

Today only, you can pick up the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $315 at Woot. You’d usually find it for $349 at other retailers. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor that enables an 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps.

