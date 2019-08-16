The latest beta of Files by Google, version 1.0.2635, rolled out last night, and it shows work toward sharing photos and videos from your phone to Chromecast devices.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Chromecast

Files by Google 1.0.2635 begins the work of adding Chromecast support, according to various strings. To start, Files by Google will allow you to Cast photos and videos from your phone to a larger screen with a Chromecast. Unfortunately, there is no mention of music, despite Files by Google picking up an enhanced music playback UI.

<string name=”cast_overlay_tooltip_title”>Use Cast to display photos and videos on your TV</string> <string name=”cast_casting_to_device”>Casting to %1$s</string> <string name=”cast_forward”>Forward</string> <string name=”cast_pause”>Pause</string> <string name=”cast_play”>Play</string>

The functionality is likely intended to match the Chromecast capabilities of the Google Photos app, which can also cast your device’s photos and videos. What’s yet to be seen is whether it will be possible to use Files by Google to cast larger downloaded media such as movies or TV shows, purchased elsewhere on the internet.

Card snoozing

On Files by Google’s “Clean” page, the app offers automatic suggestions for ways you can clean up the clutter of your device, organized into Material Design cards. Currently, cards can be dismissed, if you don’t wish to act on their suggestion. Files by Google 1.0.2635 shows that you’ll soon be able to temporarily snooze these cards, to act on them later.

<string name=”settings_snoozed_cards_key”>SnoozedCards</string> <string name=”settings_snoozed_cards_title”>Hidden suggestions</string> <string name=”snoozed_cards_no_snoozed_card_button”>Go to Clean</string> <string name=”snoozed_cards_no_snoozed_card_text”>You’ll see hidden suggestions here</string> <string name=”snoozed_cards_screen_title”>Hidden suggestions</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Files by Google beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of Files by Google is immediately rolled out by Google when it’s available.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

