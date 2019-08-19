While in most of the world, SMS is almost a dying protocol, it is still popular and used by millions every single day. The Microsoft created SMS Organizer is now available in the US, UK, and Australia, and is designed to help you get a grip of text message spam, promotions, reminders, and general clutter.

The app was originally region-locked to India and was developed under the Microsoft Garage developer program (via /u/ProperGearbox / XDA-Developers). It works by sifting through and sorting your SMS messages into specific categories, which may be of use if you send and receive a ton of text messages.

Microsoft states that SMS Organizer is able to “organize your inbox, set reminders and keep track of your expenses.” That sounds pretty helpful considering that SMS messages can feel a little detached from emails and IMs.

One feature that could be very popular is the ability to have promo spam and offers automatically sorted and then deleted every few days. Considering that text message spam is still a big problem in many countries, that could be a popular inclusion.

The app is also able to notify you if you book travel like flights, cabs, and trains and receive a confirmation via SMS. It is also able to track your spending and account balance if you have real-time SMS set up with your bank too. There are in-built sections that will collate all of these text messages without any input on your part.

Another neat inclusion is the ability to backup your SMS messages to your Google Drive account, making it easier to backup and restore on multiple devices or a new device. You are able to opt-out if you are not comfortable with having your SMS message uploaded to the cloud.

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, you should be able to download Microsoft SMS Organizer over on the Google Play Store. You are required to register using your cellphone number, which is why the app remained region-locked over the past 12 months. Let us know if you’ve been able to get it working on your phone and where you’re based in the comments section.

More on Microsoft:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: