Grammarly is on a mission to help everyone improve their writing skills, and that extends to smartphones. In its latest update, Grammarly keyboard for mobile is adding a new synonyms picker on both Android and iOS.

The desktop client for Grammarly has always been a bit more feature-rich than the mobile version, but this new synonyms picker brings the two one step closer. Rolling out today on Android and iOS, this feature will suggest alternate words in a sentence you’ve just typed to better express what you’re trying to say, or just to break the usual words you’re using.

To trigger this functionality, type a sentence as you usually would. After a brief pause, Grammarly mobile will start to display synonyms for certain words within that sentence, or you can move the cursor to select a specific one. The feature can, of course, be turned off in the app’s settings. You can see the functionality in action below, and download Grammarly from either the Play Store or App Store.

Grammarly’s mobile synonyms help you find the perfect word on the go Writing on your phone often means writing on the go. It means typing fast, maybe while doing something else at the same time — but it doesn’t have to mean sloppy writing. You might already know that Grammarly’s mobile keyboard makes it easy to compose high-quality, mistake-free text even when you’re on the move. Today we’re enhancing the experience, introducing something new . . . and fresh, and different, and distinctive, and notable. Synonyms are coming to the Grammarly Keyboard! Next time you’re typing away with the Grammarly Keyboard, stop — no, not stop . . . halt? No, pause! That’s the word we’re looking for — pause for a moment to see a list of synonyms for the word you just typed. Multiple options for alternative words will appear along the top of your keyboard. If you’d like to see synonyms for a word you typed earlier, just move your cursor and the suggestions will change accordingly. It’s a terrific (and convenient) way to diversify your vocabulary and possibly even discover new words. After all, sometimes a few well-chosen words can transform a bland message into an exciting one. To turn the Grammarly Keyboard’s synonym feature on and off, open up Grammarly’s companion app on your phone. Navigate to Grammarly Settings and tap the switch next to Synonyms. We think it’s pretty awesome. Great? Grand? No, we think it’s magnificent, and we hope you do, too. A word of warning though — scrolling through those synonyms can be awfully intriguing fascinating engrossing. Make sure you don’t forget to actually send that text!

