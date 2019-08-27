Google Discover adds restaurant recommendation cards

Google Discover is currently focused on surfacing content relevant to your interests. This so far has included news stories, both new and evergreen articles, and YouTube videos. Discover is now adding restaurant recommendation cards from Google Maps.

After refreshing Discover this morning, Google began displaying an “Inspiration for your next meal out” carousel. There are 10 cards in total, with each featuring a cover image sourced from Google Maps, restaurant name, and star rating with reviews. Underneath is a description and the general location.

Interestingly, tapping opens a Chrome Custom Tab and not the full Search app or even Google Maps, which provides a richer experience for browsing listings and photos. The overflow menu in the top-right corner identifies this as a “Restaurants” section, with the ability to remove and tell Google you’re not interested in these kind of recommendations.

These cards particularly benefit from larger imagery, and mostly interesting content. It’s not clear what exactly prompted Google to display this carousel in the morning, or how these suggestions are being prompted. Hopefully, they are integrated with the match score feature in Maps that takes into account your food preferences.

Discover restaurant cards appear in both the Google app and to the left of the homescreen on devices with an integrated feed. It’s appearing on a handful of devices we checked today, and somewhat harkens to the older Google Now that had more diverse content. Additionally, this is also a feature that could appear in Assistant as part of recommendations on what to do.

