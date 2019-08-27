Powerbeats Pro return to one of 2019’s best prices, Motorola moto Z4 is on sale, and the Xioami Mi Electric Scooter drops to $330 for today only. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro drop to $210 for today only

Interested in the latest from Beats? The new Powerbeats Pro are currently available in black for $210 via Rakuten. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and just the second time we’ve seen them drop this low. These truly wireless earbuds are both sweat- and water-resistant, helping them to be excellent workout companions, as we’ve experienced firsthand. Users familiar with AirPods will appreciate features like auto play/pause, volume and track controls on each earbud, and a convenient charging case.

Motorola’s moto z4 is on sale

Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola moto z4 128 GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month for 24 months. This comes to a grand total of $240, when its regular price is $500. This is the lowest we’ve tracked. The moto z4 is compatible with Verizon’s 5G network through a Moto Mod, which means that when your city gets support, you can easily get access to the latest network without buying a new smartphone. This device also features 128 GB of built-in storage, which is more than enough for most people to keep photos, videos, and music handy. Learn more in our announcement coverage of Motorola’s new device.

Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter returns to $330

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $330. Enjoy free delivery with a Prime membership. A $6 fee applies for all other shoppers. Originally $600, it goes for just under $400 at other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot. With a slim and sleek design, the Xiaomi Mi weighs in at just 27 pounds and is powered by a 250 W electric motor. You can count on max speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour, and a total range of 18.6 miles. Thanks to disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-locks, cruising around is both safe and economical.

Amazon’s recently-released Ring Door View Cam drops to $140

Rakuten is offering the Ring Door View Cam for $140. That’s $59 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Released earlier this year, Ring Door View Cam ups the ante of other Ring products by delivering a peephole in addition to a camera and doorbell. Unsurprisingly, this Amazon-owned product is Alexa compatible, allowing you to quickly pull up a live feed on Fire TV, Echo Show, and more.

Bose refurb Solo 5 TV Sound System now $100+ off

The official Bose eBay store is offering its Solo 5 TV Sound System for $99 shipped in certified-refurbished condition. Originally $250, this one sells for $199 at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. Along with Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical and coaxial inputs, this sleek speaker will almost surely bring a much better sound quality to your home theater experience. It also includes a universal remote that can control the “TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more”. It has been “thoroughly inspected and tested” with a 1-year warranty from Bose included.

