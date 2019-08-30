9to5Google Daily 295: Googles removes useful image search features

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Host(s):
Links:
- Google Images quietly removes ‘exact size’ and ‘larger than’ search filters
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 switches to Intel processor, starts at $289 next month
- Lenovo launching S340 Chromebook as Intel successor to the S330, starting at $249
- Samsung seeks beta testers for upcoming Bixby-powered Galaxy Home Mini
- Pixel Slate hits all-time Google Store low, starting at $549 with free keyboard
Deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is on sale from $279 in various finishes
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant gets the 9to5 seal of approval, now $60
- @9to5toys
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily!