Before Google confirmed in June that it abandoned two in-development tablets, the Pixel Slate lineup dropped the entry-level Celeron models that were out of stock since launch. Since then, the Chrome OS device has been officially discounted a number of times by the Google Store. The latest offer is an all-time low of $549 and a free Pixel Slate keyboard.

Kicking off today, the entire Pixel Slate lineup sees a $250 discount. The Intel Core m3 model with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is $549, while a Core i5 and double the SSD is $749. The high-end Core i7 with another specs doubling (16 GB RAM/256 GB storage) is $1,349.

The previous best offer directly from Google was $200 off in May. However, buying a Pixel Slate today also nets you a Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99). The free keyboard promotion previously only came with a $100 discount in July, or $250 off both items earlier this month.

This deal results in up to $449 off the entire bundle and makes this the Google Store’s best deal to date. The Pixel Slate is available at this all-time low until September 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To redeem, you have to add both the Chrome OS tablet and your keyboard of choice to the cart.

Meanwhile, the UK Google Store is offering a similar price cut, but without the keyboard:

More about Pixel Slate:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: