Earlier this week, our Damien Wilde shared his love for the Lenovo S330 Chromebook, a budget-friendly (and ever-on-sale) favorite Chromebook. Following recent leaks, Lenovo has today announced a follow-up in the form of the S340 Chromebook, which features an Intel processor instead of MediaTek.

Where last year’s S330 Chromebook was a fairly bare-bones offering with 4 GB of RAM and an ARM-based MediaTek processor, Lenovo is stepping it up with the S340 Chromebook. The budget Chromebook will actually feature an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, up to 64 GB of storage, and the option for 8 GB of RAM.

In another surprising shakeup from last year, the Lenovo S340 Chromebook will feature a touchscreen for its 14-inch 1080p display. All around, Lenovo has made significant improvements with the S340 Chromebook without increasing from the base price of $249.99.

One of the key criticisms of Lenovo’s past budget Chromebooks has also been resolved, as the S340 Chromebook has two USB-C ports for charging, one on each side, along with two USB-A ports for your various accessories. The Lenovo S340 Chromebook will be available in two colors, a traditional Onyx Black and the gorgeous Dark Orchid, and will ship sometime in September.

Lenovo S340 Chromebook Specs:

Processor: Up to Intel® Celeron® N4000 Processor

Memory: Up to 8 GB LPDDR4

Storage: Up to 64 GB eMMC

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Display: Up to 14-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen

Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches

