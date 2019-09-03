With Android 10 now available for Pixel users and some other devices, OnePlus is making the update available as well. If you’ve got a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, the latest OxygenOS Open Beta is based on Android 10 and available for download right now.

Announced in a forum post, Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro includes a lot of the same changes you’ll find on Pixels. That includes a system-wide dark mode, Google’s new gesture navigation system alongside OnePlus’ option, and more.

On top of Google’s changes, OnePlus added a few new features of its own. The Settings menu now has a user-facing option to change icon shapes in the Quick Settings. There’s also a new Gaming Space feature and a revamped Ambient Display which can display contextual information. OnePlus says that bugs on this Open Beta should be less common than on previous developer previews. The Messages app can now block incoming messages by keyword too.

If you were running an Android Q Developer Preview on a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, an OTA to this Open Beta should hit your device in the next few hours. For everyone else, OnePlus has download links available on its forum post for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The full changelog follows.

Changelog System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Gaming Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display（Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display

Message Now block by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



