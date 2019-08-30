The OnePlus 7T Pro has leaked in CAD-based renders which show a very, very familiar look and feel to the previous 7 Pro. The big change is the inclusion of a OnePlus 7T McLaren edition that looks to be a follow-up to last years OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.

Our early glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro has come via notorious leaker @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91mobiles. If you already have the OnePlus 7 Pro, then the new leaks might not impress you all too much as a lot of the design remains exactly the same.

There is the familiar pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup and all-screen design. The biggest changes appear to be the new Haze Blue color and McLaren paint job. If you didn’t already know, OnePlus partnered with McLaren late last year to bring us a limited edition device that had a unique theme and accessories based upon the F1 car maker.

The back panel of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition will, therefore, sport the carbon fiber back panel and the classic McLaren orange accents at the sides and bottom. We’re hoping it comes with the gorgeous orange braided USB-C cable as it did on the 6T version too.

The leaks don’t give any hints over the internals of the OnePlus 7T Pro. That said, we do know the specs thanks to leaks from Ishan Agarwal, who hints that the smartphone will come with a minor battery bump to 4,080mAh, the same Snapdragon 855+ chipset as the standard OnePlus 7T, an upgraded Warp Charge 30T charging mode, and will ship with Android 10 pre-installed.

As for the release date, we do already know the launch date for India is rumored to be as soon as September 26. It’s unclear when the rest of the world might see either of these devices.

