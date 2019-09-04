Google recently gave the Android brand a new logo and much more, and with recent updates, the reach of that logo is extending. If you’ve got a Google Pixel or OnePlus device, Android 10 just delivered a new logo to the boot screen.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Once Android 10 hits your device, whether that be through a public OTA, sideloading, or an open beta, devices such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Pixel 3, and other Pixel devices are showing the new Android logo upon boot.

The new logo appears alongside the “Powered by Android” branding that Google has required on devices since 2014. It doesn’t seem that the updated logo is a strict requirement, though, as the Essential Phone running Android 10 doesn’t have the updated logo on its boot screen with this initial update. Notably, the logo goes all-white with the Pixel’s dark boot screen, but includes the new green color when using a white boot screen.

Members of the Android team previously teased that the logo would be animated as part of a boot animation, but that’s not the case at least on these devices. Perhaps the Pixel 4 or future updates will change that.

New Android logo on Pixel 3 XL (left) and OnePlus 7 Pro (right) boot screens

More on Android 10:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: