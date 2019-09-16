The Google Store is one of the best places to pick up products like Pixel smartphones, official accessories, and more. Now, Google has opened up a new storefront for refurbished products that have big discounts in tow, starting most notably with the Pixelbook.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Buying refurbished products is sometimes a good way to save a few bucks on new tech, especially when that comes directly from the manufacturer. For this new refurbished collection in the Google Store (via Android Police), the company mentions that each product has the “same high standards and rigorous testing of any device with the Google name.”

Currently, the only two products available refurbished in this new section are the Google Pixelbook and a 3-pack of the Google WiFi router. Both get significant cuts too, albeit in “limited quantities.” A refurbished Pixelbook goes from $999 to just $749 with Google WiFi dropping from $299 to just $179.

The price cut on the former isn’t too crazy, as we’ve seen a brand-new model drop as low as $700, but it’s still a good price cut that won’t fluctuate. Apple also offers a refurbished product program, but its price cuts are much less significant.

Notably, Google also mentions that these products will be repacked with accessories that “fit Google’s standard.” There’s also a one-year warranty and financing available, too. Google links over to its sustainability promises on this page as well.

More on Google:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: