For the past few months, we’ve been following the progress of OnePlus’s version of Android 10. As of today, OxygenOS version 10.0, complete with Android 10, is beginning to roll out to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro devices.

With the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro on the horizon, both expected to launch with Android 10, we knew it was only a matter of time before OnePlus would officially release the OxygenOS version of Android 10. This morning, they’ve announced on their forum that the update will begin rolling out to a “limited number of users” of the OnePlus 7 and some models of OnePlus 7 Pro starting today.

The announcement refers to the OxygenOS 10.0 release as a “staged OTA,” which will continue to reach more OnePlus 7 Pro owners over the coming days. It’s also stated in no uncertain terms that the rollout is not at all limited or affected by what region you’re in.

Check out the full changelog below to see all of the updates and new features made available with Android 10 for OxygenOS:

OxygenOS 10.0 Changelog

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



For more on what Android 10 brings to the table for OxygenOS and the OnePlus 7 Pro, be sure to check out the official in-depth feature explainer. No details were shared on what fixes and improvements have been added since the most recent open beta.

As the rollout is currently limited, there’s not yet a way to manually sideload the OxygenOS 10.0 update to your phone. For now, OnePlus 7 Pro owners will simply have to wait a few days for their device to be selected for the OTA.

While no timeline was shared, OnePlus further confirmed that the following devices should also expect to receive Android 10 via the OxygenOS update in due time.

OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus 6/6T

OnePlus 6T T-Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro T-Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G EE

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Sprint

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: