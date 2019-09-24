Waze picked up Google Assistant integration back at Google I/O with some users getting access to the functionality back in June. Now, Waze’s Google Assistant integration is widely available for all English users in the United States.

As of late last week, Waze says that Google Assistant integration should be available in the United States for all users so long as their language is set to English. With Assistant integration, users can report incidents along the road such as a speed trap or pothole, as well as navigation commands. What’s important to note here is that, while in the Waze app, the Assistant won’t take you to another app and a command such as “Hey Google, navigate home” will use Waze instead of Google Maps.

Since this is Google Assistant, this feature can also help out with phone calls, music playback, and more. Obviously, the tight integration with the Waze app opens up several possibilities such as toggling toll roads on or off, finding gas stations, and more. Users can even control parts of the display using just their voice such as showing written directions.

If the rollout has hit your device, Waze says that a pop-up should appear when you open the app to let you enable the functionality. Once set up, the app will listen for “Hey Google” commands to use with Assistant. Waze lists a few examples too:

Hey Google, navigate home

Hey Google, navigate to a coffee shop

Hey Google, find gas stations

Hey Google, report traffic

Hey Google, what’s my ETA?

Hey Google, show alternative routes

Hey Google, show directions

Hey Google, allow/avoid tolls

