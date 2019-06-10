In addition to a new Driving Mode that replaces Android Auto on phones, Google at I/O 2019 announced that Assistant is coming to Waze. Google Assistant in Waze for Android is now beginning to roll out in the U.S.

At last year’s I/O, Google announced a navigation-optimized Assistant for Maps that has a lower visual profile. This includes a compact bar that slides up from the bottom of the screen, while commands run in the background without interrupting directions.

The interface in Waze is identical with Google’s four dots appearing and responding to your voice. When the sheet is active, the map behind is partially darkened, but Assistant unfortunately covers the time and distance bar and other controls at the bottom of the screen.

Google integrated many Waze-specific commands to Assistant. For example, users can report traffic or potholes with just their voice. Once the request is recognized, the action will be accompanied by a visual confirmation in the app. Other voice features include requesting alternative routes from Waze.

Just say “Hey Google, report traffic” or “Hey Google, avoid tolls” when navigating with Waze and your Google Assistant will help keep you connected, informed and minimize distractions while you’re on the go, so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Standard controls for playing music/podcasts, hands-free messaging, and calling are also available. Google Assistant is rolling out to Waze starting today in the U.S. on Android devices set to English.

