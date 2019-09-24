OnePlus just embarrassed other Android OEMs by delivering its Android 10 update to users barely two weeks after Google. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will ship with Android 10 pre-installed.

The OnePlus 7T is launching later this week at an event in India and will come to other regions shortly afterward. The new device offers triple cameras, a 90 Hz display, the Snapdragon 855+, and much more. Almost equally exciting, though, is that the device will be shipping with Android 10 pre-installed.

As we noted in a hands-on post, OnePlus’ Android 10 update offers a solid take on the platform with some good changes to Google’s gesture system, as well as other handy additions. With the latest update pre-installed, the OnePlus 7T becomes one of the first devices to ship with Android 10 pre-installed. That’s an honor the usually goes to Google’s Pixel lineup.

With Android 10 out of the box on the OnePlus 7T, there’s a lot to look forward to with that unboxing. On top of that, however, OnePlus has also confirmed that it will launch new packaging with this series of devices. The red box is reminiscent of OnePlus’ original devices and plays off of the company’s updated branding guidelines.

Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design. #OnePlus7T pic.twitter.com/S08hiU563P — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

