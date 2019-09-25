LG’s V35 ThinQ smartphone is up to $250 off, plus deals on SanDisk Extreme microSD cards, and Anker wireless chargers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $250 on LG’s unlocked V35 ThinQ

Amazon offers its Prime members the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $400. Normally you’ll find it selling for $650. Today’s offer saves you 33% or more and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Sporting a six-inch QHD+ 1440p display, LG’s handset also includes dual 16 MP rear cameras. This model packs 64 GB of onboard storage, but if that’s not enough, an up to 2 TB microSD card can be leveraged for expansion. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa.

Add fast SanDisk Extreme 256 GB storage to your setup

Amazon has the SanDisk Extreme 256 GB microSD card for $45. That’s down as much as $15 from the regular going rate, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are a step up from the brand’s regular line, with fast 160 MB/s transfer speeds that are designed for high-res imagery and 4K video. It includes a design that is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and x-ray-proof.

Wirelessly charge two devices and save 20%

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charging Pad for $48. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best offer we can find. With AirPower officially in the grave, alternatives like Anker’s PowerWave 10 are here to fill the void. Dual 10W wireless charging pads ensure that your Android device or iPhone can be powered up at the fastest speeds out there. It includes everything needed to get started: PowerWave 10 charging pad, cable, and wall adapter. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]