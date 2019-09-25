At this point, the Pixel 4 is probably one of the most leaked smartphones in history. The device has leaked literally dozens of times over the past few months and today, we’re getting yet another look at the device in a hands-on which details the Pixel 4’s next-gen Google Assistant and much more.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

NextRift, the same blog that brought us a Pixel 4 hands-on earlier this week, delivered a follow-up post that spends a bit more time talking about the software. The biggest highlight here is the new Google Assistant which is onboard the device. We can see the Assistant’s redesigned UI in the image above.

There’s no video to show the functionality off, but the publication says that it is “noticeably quicker” at processing information and that Continued Conversation is enabled – meaning you don’t have to issue a new “Hey Google” command. None of this really comes as a surprise as it’s exactly what Google showed off back at I/O. The next-gen Google Assistant is easily one of the features we’re looking forward to most on the Pixel 4.

Further, we get a closer look at Ambient EQ in this hands-on. While not quite as exciting as the new Google Assistant, Ambient EQ is going to be a handy Pixel 4 feature for many as it adjusts the display to suit your surroundings just like the Nest Hub or iPhone. NextRift explains that the shift from warmer to cooler tones is noticeable based on the surrounding lighting.

This set of hands-on images also takes a close look at the various disclaimers that Google includes with Face Unlock. We’ve seen these a few times before, but this is one of the best looks in plain English. Google’s mention that “someone who looks a lot like you” being able to unlock the device has raised some security concerns by some, but we’re thinking this disclaimer is more for the sake of caution than it is a real problem.

Beyond those notes, this hands-on also takes a look at a few lesser-covered tidbits about the device. There’s confirmation that Active Edge is still on the Pixel 4 and still triggers Google Assistant, as well as explicit evidence that there’s no expandable storage. A quick selfie test also compares results from the Galaxy S10+ with sharper images, more true-to-life colors, and a more precise portrait mode. We can also see the wider field-of-view the Pixel provides.

Pixel 4 XL (left) vs Galaxy S10+ (right)

There’s also a size comparison which puts the Pixel 4 XL next to the Pixel 3a XL and Galaxy S10+. In that context, the 4 XL is basically the same overall footprint with slightly less screen available on the Pixel vs. the Galaxy S10+. Notably, the bezel size on the Pixel 4 XL is almost identical to the 3a XL which isn’t a bad thing.

More on Pixel 4:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: