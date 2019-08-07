The physical appearance and some headlining features of the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL have already been confirmed by Google itself, but there are still plenty of specs that Google still hasn’t said anything about. A reliable source has now provided us with detailed specifications for the forthcoming devices, including mention of some features not reported until now…

First, the basics: There will be a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and they will both more or less have the same features. They are phones. As we’ve already seen, they will have glass on the front and back, and a large camera bump. The have a sizable top bezel on the front housing the Soli radar chip (which we first told you about), the speaker, a single front shooter, and the suite of sensors for face unlock. Other familiar aesthetic flourishes like a colored lock button and the usual ‘G’ logo on the back are also in tow.

Things get a little interesting with the display specs. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED displays, respectively — the smaller is Full HD+, while the larger is Quad HD+. We can confirm now, though, that both will be 90 Hz displays, a feature Google is planning to call ‘Smooth Display’. That means the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are joining other phones with a higher refresh rate like the OnePlus 7 and the Razer Phone 2.

Our leaked images from June

We also have word on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL camera specs. There are two sensors on the rear, one of which is a 12MP shooter with phase-detect auto-focus. Also, confirming details that we unearthed in the Google Camera app, the other rear sensor on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is a 16MP telephoto lens. Another interesting tidbit on the camera side: We’re told Google is developing a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel 4 that may become an available accessory.

In other Pixel 4 specs, the smaller 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 will have a 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger model will have a 3,700 mAh battery. That means, compared to last year, the smaller Pixel will have a slightly smaller battery (down from 2,915 mAh), while the larger Pixel will have a notably beefier one (up from 3,430 mAh). Both devices will pack the Snapdragon 855, get an appreciated bump to 6GB of RAM, and will be available in both 64GB and 128GB variants in the United States.

Finally, we can confirm that both Pixel 4 models will have stereo speakers, the Titan M security module that was introduced with the Pixel 3, and of course, the latest version of Android with 3 years of software support. We’re also told to expect that, like previous years, Google will show off some new Assistant features that will be exclusive to Pixel 4. Next-gen Assistant, anyone?

You should expect the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to arrive in October at Google’s 4th annual Made by Google event alongside other hardware developments from the Mountain View company. If the Pixel 4 is what you care about, though, perhaps you shouldn’t anticipate too much — so far, Google has shown it rather intends to trickle out official details as they leak.

