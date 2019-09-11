The Pixel 4 leaks just don’t stop coming, and today we’re getting even more information. In a collection of images today, we’re getting further confirmation of the 90 Hz display, a look at the Pixel 4’s Face Unlock UI, and confirmation that there won’t be a fingerprint sensor.

Images posted to Weibo give us our first look at the Pixel 4’s Face Unlock interface as well as confirming some details about the feature. First and foremost, it appears that Face Unlock is indeed the only option on the device, as a look at the security settings menu leaves no room for a fingerprint.

Notably, the Face Unlock UI gives a list of different details regarding the feature. There’s mention that Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 will work if you wear regular glasses, but will also work with “light sunglasses.”

Beyond that, the translation from Chinese is pretty rough, but from what we can gather, the page mentions that facial recognition data is stored locally and can be deleted. Google also interestingly mentions something about family members being able to unlock the device, and something about requiring detection of eye movement. Take all of this with a grain of salt, as some of these details could be lost in translation.

In a further image, we can see another look at the same device information app that confirmed some details yesterday, but this time, the app has been scrolled to the point where the 90 Hz refresh rate is confirmed. This corroborates our exclusive report. That same image also further confirms a Snapdragon 855 and 6 GB of RAM.

