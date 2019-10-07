Before you can use your debit or credit card with Google Pay, your bank needs to come to an agreement with Google. The latest batch of 16 US banks to support Google Pay includes E*Trade Bank.

Roughly every other week, Google adds a new batch of banks and credit unions to its growing list of financial institutions supported by Google Pay in the United States. Right on schedule, the latest set has been added to the support page earlier today.

Among the other newly added banks, we find that the banking unit of the online stock brokerage E*Trade is now supported by Google Pay. This should be excellent news for those invested in stocks who also keep their bank account with E*Trade.

Atlantic City Electric Company Employees Federal Credit Union (NJ)

Bank of of Herscher (IL)

Bank of Luxemburg (WI)

Bay State Savings Bank (MA)

Boone Bank & Trust Co. (IA)

E*Trade Bank

First Merchants Bank (IN)

First National Bank of Bemidji (MN)

FNCB Bank (PA)

Gateway First Bank (OK)

Jeep Country Federal Credit Union (OH)

LAFCU (MI)

MCU Financial Center Credit Union (WI)

Northwest Bank of Rockford (IL)

State Bank of Davis (IL)

The Claxton Bank (GA)

Update 10/7: The next batch of banks and financial institutions joining E*Trade in supporting Google Pay has arrived a week ahead of schedule. As of today, another four banks and credit unions in the US offer mobile payments via Google Pay.

American Airlines CU

Cosden Federal Credit Union

First Republic Bank

Wellesley Bank

Are any of these your personal bank? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

More on Google Pay:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: