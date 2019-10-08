Grasshopper comes from Google’s Area 120 incubator and the coding tool is today gaining a desktop web client. Previously limited to Android and iOS, it’s now better suited for larger screens and adding new lessons.

Launched in April 2018, Google this January reported 1.6 million downloads. In the intervening 10 months, that total has risen to “more than two million.”

Grasshopper students include stay-at-home parents, construction workers and factory machinists–people who don’t necessarily have programming experience, but who are interested in exploring coding as a career option.

Today’s update makes Grasshopper’s “beginner-centered learning environment” available on devices with larger screens. The website makes use of the full display width by adopting a three-panel UI where instructions are on the left, followed by code, and a device preview at the right.

Google is also adding two new classes that mark the occasion: Using a Code Editor and Intro to Webpages.

Our Intro to Webpages course includes a new project-based curriculum focused on building and designing a website from the ground up. We teach beginner coders the Javascript fundamentals necessary to build a website, as well as new HTML and CSS-based coursework. After just four courses, beginner coders will understand how to build a simple webpage.

Google’s new Grasshopper web app is available online today.

More about Area 120:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: