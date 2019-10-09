The latest version of Google Play is rolling out today, and it addresses how inline changelogs were broken and inaccessible for the past week. Play Store 17.0.11 also details work on a manual Theme toggle and new account switcher.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Theme settings

The dark theme is widely rolled out to at least Android 9 and 10 devices today, but there’s no in-app setting to control the look. In Play Store 17.0.11, we’ve again enabled manual preferences: Light, Dark, and Set by Battery Saver. Like Messages and YouTube, these fine-grained options should be coming soon.

Material Theme account switcher

Play on Android officially received its Material Theme redesign in August. Google is continuing to iterate on the Play Store by moving away from the navigation drawer account switcher. Like other modern apps, your profile is now noted in the upper-right corner as part of the search bar. You can swipe on your avatar to quickly move between accounts, while tapping reveals a full picker. The old location now just features a logo.

New developer page

Google is also continuing work on a new developer homepage that better fits the rest of the Material Theme. Currently, there is a bright green status bar. The primary change allows the cover image to be fully displayed with the developer logo moved below, which also allows for a larger name.

Current Upcoming

New snack bar

One small tweak that’s live today with Play Store 17.0.11 is a new snack bar design that floats.

Old New

How to update?

Google Play Store 17.0.11 is rolling out now. It can be installed immediately via APK Mirror.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

