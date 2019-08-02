YouTube TV offers extended two-week trial for a limited period

YouTube TV is offering an extended two-week trial period for you to test out the cable-free streaming platform.

Ordinarily, the service only provides prospective subscribers with a one-week taster session but this limited-time offer gives you a decent length of time to really give YouTube TV a thorough test drive (via Droid-Life).

Not too long ago, the YouTube TV service actually upped the subscription cost from $35 a month to $49.99 for everyone — even long-time subscribers. That said, the increase came as more channels and networks such as Discovery were added to soften the blow of the price hike.

This extended YouTube TV trial gives you access to over 70 channels, includes unlimited cloud DVR, allows streaming to up to three devices at the same time, and includes the ability to create six accounts per household.

You’ve got until August 14th to take advantage of this pretty solid offer. If you have already had a trial previously, you won’t be able to redeem the new extended trial session as this offer is directly tied to your Google account. That said, you could always set up a new email to get another trial period again.

YouTube TV’s list of partners is growing pretty steadily. If you didn’t already know, PBS and PBS Kids are set to join the sizeable list of networks available on YouTube TV. Back in July the platform also had a slight UI refresh which you’ll be able to see in full if you bite on this offer.

I’ve heard good things but alas, YouTube TV is not available in my region just yet. If you have always wanted to give it a test run, now is arguably the best time to do so.

