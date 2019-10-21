Nest Hello adds spooky ringtones in time for Halloween

As we discovered last week, the Nest Hello video doorbell is getting seasonal themes. Just in time for Halloween, spooky ringtones start rolling out today and will be updated throughout the year.

In lieu of a standard “ding dong” sound, the Nest Hello can play “spooky ringtones” for the person at the door, as well as your Nest Smart Displays and speakers inside if “Visitor announcements” are enabled. Rotating sounds include “cackling witch, a ghost, a vampire, or a scary monster.”

Nest Hello spooky ringtones are particularly ideal on Halloween night when there are a slew of trick-or-treaters. That said, it might be annoying on any other day. Given the seasonal nature of this whimsical feature, spooky ringtones will be available starting today “through early November.” Later that month, Google will add “winter ringtones” to finish out the year in whimsy.

To enable Nest Hello spooky ringtones, visit the new “Seasonal themes” preferences in the Nest app and select “Spooky sounds.” You can return to the default at anytime. Version 5.40.0.2 of the Nest client is rolling out now.

Other Halloween-themed functionality is the long-running “Hey Google, get spooky” command. Also ideal for October 31st, this plays an “hour-long playlist of “spooktacular” sounds and music to greet your trick-or-treaters or party guests.”

