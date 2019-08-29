Google continues removing the old ‘Nest’ logo with Nest Hello

At I/O 2019, “Google Nest” was announced as the company’s new unified smart-home brand. In addition to products being renamed, Google laid out privacy commitments and account migrations. This process also involves the old “Nest” logo going away, and Google’s “G” is taking its place on the Nest Hello.

The original “Nest” word mark featured a lowercase “n” and had all the letters physically touch. Conveying a sense of connection that’s apt for smart homes, the joined “s” and “t” was especially subtle. This logo prominently appears on the face of almost every Nest product.

That branding is officially replaced by a multi-colored “G” with “Nest” in Google Sans underneath. The new logo is already visible when watching video feeds from Nest Cams and the Nest Hello.

Today, one image of the video doorbell on the Google Store shows the Nest word mark replaced by the “G” logo found on all other Made by Google products, including Pixels, Nest Hubs, and smart speakers. Assuming this is an actual product render, the logo is much fainter than before, and not really apparent unless you’re up close.

Old New

So far, we’ve only spotted this update on a product shot advertising a bundle that includes the doorbell, Google Home Mini, and C by GE smart bulb. The official product page still features the old logo everywhere.

Given that the Nest Hello is a relatively new product and just received a machine learning-based package detection feature, it makes sense for Google to update the branding. Meanwhile, the “G” is more iconic and interesting than “Nest” in Google Sans. We’ve reached out to Google on whether this is official, and if we should expect this change in more places.

“Google” was officially appended to the names of existing Nest products after the onstage announcement in May, while Google Home Hubs are now being sold with a sticker noting the “Nest Hub” name change.

