Earlier this week, we spotted a Nest Hello on the Google Store that features a new logo. The smart video doorbell is now being sold in stores with a sticker that advertises the “Google Nest” rebrand.

Google’s unified smart home branding was detailed on stage at I/O 2019. At the May conference, Google unveiled the Nest Hub Max, while the Home Hub became the Nest Hub. A month later we saw that renaming effort underway in stores with a sticker.

Another sticker has appeared, this time on the Nest Hello. Identical in style, it announces how “Nest is now Google Nest.” It’s placed on top of the shrink wrap and right underneath the old Nest workdmark that features a lowercase ‘n’ and connected letters. Nest Cam livestreams in July were updated to use a “Nest” logo in simple Google Sans.

A “Welcome to the helpful home” tagline and g.co/nest link to a Google Store landing page complete the rebranding effort.

All Nest Hello boxes at my local Best Buy sport the new marker, but no other Nest products have received it. Given that Google looks to be updating the Nest Hello with a “G” logo — like all other Made by Google items, the smart device likely has a long lifespan ahead of it. It also received a machine learning-powered package detection feature earlier this week.

The first new product to launch with Google Nest branding should be the Nest Hub Max next month, while there are rumors of updated Nest Cams and accompanying FCC listings later this year.

