Ahead of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s official launch tomorrow, Google Camera 7.2 is beginning to roll out. There are a handful of minor day one tweaks to the client, including the ability to enable H.265/HEVC video recording on the new phones, while the app now respects system font size preferences.

Google Camera 7.2 respects your system Font size setting and will adjust various parts of the interface accordingly. The primary change in the main camera UI is the mode switcher getting larger text and pill buttons, though the height remains unchanged. The Night Sight suggestion and settings menu are also tweaked. In comparison, previous versions of the client stuck to a default font size.

On 7.2, the Pixel 4’s Advanced menu regains the “Store videos efficiently” toggle for H.265/HEVC recording (over H.264/AVC). This option was available with Camera 7.0 on the newest phones but disappeared in version 7.1, which is the current stable.

There is also a third-party preference called “Social media depth features,” which we spotted in our Insight of Camera 7.1:

Depth data will be saved. This data may be used by social media apps. Motion photos will be turned off and photos may take longer to process

Slack for Android is now supported by the handy Social Share shortcut for quick sharing in Google Camera 7.2, but Google Voice is still missing.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: