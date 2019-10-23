Grammarly Keyboard for Android now supports swipe typing

- Oct. 23rd 2019 8:31 am PT

Typos are all too common on smartphones and while many keyboards are great at fixing that, many ignore grammar mistakes. Grammarly Keyboard has been around for a while to help in that area, and now the app is finally adding support for swipe typing.

Swipe typing has been around on Android for the better part of a decade and it’s a serious gamechanger once you get the hang of it. Google adopted “gesture typing” on its own keyboard a few years ago and it’s become a core feature of even Apple’s iOS recently. Grammarly, however, didn’t support the option.

In its latest update, rolling out now on Google Play, Grammarly keyboard has finally added support for swipe typing. It’s a long-overdue feature and we’re glad to see that Grammarly has adopted it. You can see the feature in action in the GIF below.

The Grammarly Keyboard helps you write mistake-free and with ease in any app you use on your mobile device. It provides hundreds of checks and features, along with seamless integration. Whether you’re sending an urgent email, important LinkedIn message, or essential Facebook post, you can write from your phone with confidence.

grammarly keyboard android swipe typing

