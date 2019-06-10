Google Stadia isn’t launching til November, but there are going to be quite a few big titles coming to the platform. With E3 going on, we’re learning of more big titles coming out. Here are the biggest titles from E3 2019 that are confirmed for Google Stadia, along with those getting new content when they hit the platform.

This article will be continually updated as new games are confirmed at E3 2019.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion has been confirmed for Google Stadia during its E3 2019 reveal. The game arrives on March 6th, 2020.

It’s time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Square Enix’s ‘Avengers’

While the full announcement isn’t scheduled until late in the day on June 10th, a teaser on Twitter confirmed that Square Enix’s big Avengers game is coming to Google Stadia.

Just Dance: 2020

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, Ubisoft is bringing Just Dance: 2020 to Google Stadia. The title will be available right around launch when the game lands in November, 2019.

Just Dance 2020 is the ultimate dance game with 40 hot tracks from chart-topping hits like “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande to “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco. Keep the party going for hours with songs for the whole family to enjoy.

Borderlands 3

Coming on September 13th, 2019, Borderlands 3 is another big name coming to Google Stadia. Based on that release date, it’s probably going to be a launch title for the platform too.

At the hard edge of the galaxy lies a group of planets ruthlessly exploited by militarized corporations. Brimming with loot and violence, this is your home—the Borderlands. Now, a crazed cult known as The Children of the Vault has emerged and is spreading like an interstellar plague. Play solo or co-op as one of four unique Vault Hunters, score loads of loot, and save the galaxy from this fanatical threat.

Doom Eternal

Back at Google’s initial reveal of Stadia back at GDC 2019, Doom: Eternal was the first big game confirmed to land on the platform. At E3 2019, that game got a release date and some new trailers as well. Doom: Eternal arrives on November 22nd, right around the time Stadia will actually debut.

Developed by id Software, DOOM® Eternal™ is the direct sequel to DOOM®, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds. As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.

