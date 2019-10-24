Last week a new revision of the popular Nvidia Shield TV hit the web early, and it seems the company is still having trouble keeping things under wraps. Yesterday, a couple of people were able to buy the new Nvidia Shield TV Pro ahead of release at Best Buy.

One user on AVSForums (via Liliputing) spotted the new device at Best Buy and was able to purchase it since the product was out on shelves early. Based on the listings from last week that were already taken down and what this user was told by employees, it’s safe to assume these products are supposed to be available on the 28th.

There’s not a ton of new info from these early buyers, but there are several tidbits. The Reddit user who spotted both variants of the new Shield models was able to confirm pricing details on both. The Pro is $199 as seen in the previous Amazon listing while the smaller Shield TV is $149 and comes with half the storage at 8GB. Ouch.

The retail packaging for the Shield TV Pro the user was able to get from Best Buy also details the new remote including a “Remote Locator” feature and also backlit buttons. It also confirms that the remote will use AAA batteries.

Apparently, the new Shield TV Pro and Shield TV have respective SKUs of 6370425 and 6370422. If you head to your local Best Buy location, you might be able to luck out on buying the upgraded models, but your results may vary depending on the employees of that location.

