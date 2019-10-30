Google reaching out to Stadia pre-orderers for research study

Ahead of Stadia’s launch on November 19th, Google is reaching out to pre-orderers about joining a research study. It’s described as a way to “share your thoughts on Stadia and help shape its future.”

This is in line with Google’s extensive User Experience Research program for other products that includes in-person and virtual interviews. For Stadia, Google is partnering with a third-party research group that will contact users that are accepted directly. Many pre-orderers appear to have been invited to join.

As part of our mission to make Stadia the best gaming platform possible, we are partnering with Revelation, a third-party research group, to run an online study about your experience.

The first step for today’s study is a “Stadia Research Screener Survey.” Questions include whether you bought Stadia Founder’s Edition or Premiere directly, whether you received it, or are buying for someone else. Google also wants to hear from buyers that cancelled their pre-orders.

There are questions about how technologically savvy you are and what devices you’ve recently used to play games: consoles, laptops, desktops, smartphones, and virtual reality. Rounding out the screener are basic demographic queries. Google notes that completing the form does “not guarantee that you will be selected to participate.”

In the immediate future — before the platform’s launch, the company could be curious about the initial order experience and how to help improve the process for Stadia Base next year. Meanwhile, setting up the program now could help track the experience as users first play the game streaming service.

