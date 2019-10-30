The launch of Google Stadia is just three short weeks away, and yet many aspects of the game streaming service still feel like a mystery. In prep for that upcoming launch, the official site for the developers of Destiny 2, Bungie․net, has added support for logging in via Stadia, hinting at the “Stadia Player Portal.”

The game that Google Stadia’s advertising has been most closely associated with — aside from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which acted as the test game for the Project Stream beta — is Destiny 2: The Collection, which all Google Stadia Founder’s and Premiere edition owners will be given as part of their Stadia Pro trials. Given that close relationship, it’s no surprise that Destiny 2 would be one of the first games to publicly prep for Stadia.

Since the launch of the original Destiny, Bungie․net has acted as a hub for players across all platforms that the game was available for, and with the recent launch of Cross-Save for Destiny 2, it’s become more important to keep your various gaming platform accounts linked to one Bungie account.

Earlier this week, Bungie announced that Stadia would begin to appear on Bungie․net as an option both for login and Cross-Save, but that neither would work until profile creation became available.

Until Stadia profile creation becomes available at a later date, players won't be able to log in with Stadia nor setup Cross Save with that platform.

However, that didn’t stop us from trying it anyway. Selecting Stadia as a login method immediately brings you to the standard Google Account selection page, where you choose which of your logged-in Google Accounts you’d like to use for that app. Digging a bit deeper, we spotted that the “scope” being requested is “stadia.profile”

Following through with the prompt, you’re (sadly) brought to an error screen featuring Destiny’s Sweeper Bot indicating that your “Google Account must have a Stadia Name attached in order to be used with bungie.net.” Interestingly, this new page also suggests that you create a Stadia Name through the “Stadia Player Portal” which links to Stadia.com.

Thus far, we’ve learned very little about how Google Stadia will work from the web, with Stadia.com currently redirecting to the Google Store page for the Stadia Premiere Edition, now that Founder’s Edition has sold out globally. From this new snippet, we can now safely guess that we’ll be able to manage our Google Stadia profiles on the web via this “Stadia Player Portal.”

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the Stadia Player Portal for now. More than likely, we’ll need to wait for Stadia Founder’s Edition kits to start shipping and signup emails to go out before we can get a look at the Stadia Player Portal.

