The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has gone official with a landmark 108-megapixel penta-camera setup.

Beyond the headline camera sensor, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has mainly mid-range specifications including a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of internal storage, and a massive 5,260mAh battery.

That battery can be topped up at an impressive speed too, as it comes with a 30W fast charger in the box. This can take you from zero to 58% battery in just 30 minutes and zero to 100% in just 65 minutes.

The 6.47-inch AMOLED display has an FHD+ resolution in an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also includes a dewdrop notch that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Round back, the star of the show is the 108-megapixel main camera sensor that is backed by a 5-megapixel 5x telephoto zoom lens, 12-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

As for the 108-megapixel sensor, it comes with the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was developed in partnership with Xiaomi. This is a big sensor by smartphone standards, measuring in at 1/1.33-inches. But it’s unclear just what kind of results this camera system will be able to produce.

Using pixel-binning tech you’ll get super hi-res 27-megapixel images in most conditions but Xiaomi has stated that you can take 108 million pixel images using the in-built Pro camera mode to produce billboard-sized prints that can measure in at 4.24 meters high.

The Xiaomi CC9 Pro will go on sale from tomorrow in China for approximately $400 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Global availability was not outright confirmed but hinted at by Xiaomi — likely as the Mi Note 10 — but we expect this to only be in limited markets.

