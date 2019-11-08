Good Android tablets are getting harder and harder to find, with Samsung being one of the few manufacturers to actually continue offering anything close to a high-end experience. However, the Lenovo Tab M7 offers you the lightweight Android Go in a tablet form for just $59.99.

After being announced a few months back, it’s really neat that the Tab M7 is actually $30 cheaper than initially touted. Don’t go in expecting powerful specifications; the Lenovo Tab M7 is aimed at those looking for a secondary screen for Netflix and YouTube binges, or for those wanting a screen to pacify young children.

As for the internals, the 7-inch Tab M7 comes with a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8321, 1 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage — but you can expand this with a microSD card up to 2 TB. You also get a rear-facing 2-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

That display isn’t the highest resolution with a pretty grainy 1024 x 600-pixel display that reaches a maximum brightness of 350 nits. Unfortunately, there is only mono audio provided by a solo front-facing speaker. Like most affordable smartphones and tablets, you get a headphone port for wired audio.

Software on the Lenovo Tab M7 comes in the Android Pie Go Edition flavor, which should mean acceptable performance but likely no real gaming performance to speak of. Although shipping with Android Pie at this stage of 2019 is disappointing, the similarly priced Amazon Fire Tablet still ships with Android Nougat, making this quite the jump.

If you’re interested in picking up the Tab M7, you can get it direct from Lenovo for $59.99 shipped right now.

