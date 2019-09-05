Lenovo was the first partner Google ever had for Assistant smart displays, and now the company is adding on to its lineup with the Lenovo Smart Display 7 — a direct competitor to Google’s Nest Hub.

The new Lenovo Smart Display 7 fits into the company’s lineup with a smaller footprint than all the rest. For the kitchen, this makes it a perfect option for those with less counter space, but it also makes it easier for the Display to fit in other areas around the home.

This latest option also offers a lot of the same features as other smart displays. Running on Google Assistant, it offers the same “Hey Google” commands, an assortment of clock faces and photo options, and more. It also works with casting for YouTube videos and other services on its 7-inch, 1024 x 600 touchscreen display, and it offers support for thousands of home control products, too.

Compared to the Google Nest Hub, a lot of this probably looks familiar, but there are two features that give Lenovo’s option a boost. The Lenovo Smart Display 7, for one thing, offers a 2 MP wide-angle camera with a privacy switch for video calls via Google Duo. The Nest Hub can do audio calls, but lacks a camera. This Display should also have better sound with two 5W speakers and a passive radiator.

Pricing for the Lenovo Smart Display 7 lands at $129. Sales start in October. Lenovo is also debuting two new Android tablets that double as smart displays this week. You can read more about those here.

